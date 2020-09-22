Voter registration deadline nears

In less than six weeks, Americans will head to the polls to cast ballots in the Nov. 3 General Election. While that is still some time away, voter registration is fast approaching.

Wagoner County Election Board Secretary Samantha Call said the deadline for potential voters to register for the election is Friday, Oct. 9.

To accommodate what she believes will be a large number of registrants, the election board office at 208 N. Lee will be open that day from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“We haven’t seen a big increase in registrations just yet, but we believe it will come,” Call said.

Many people are expected to vote by absentee ballot. Call said there are options in which to do this.

Voters can request a ballot online or by calling the office at 918-485-2142. The election board will send them through the mail. To return them, voters should simply drop them back in the mail no later than two or three days after receiving them or bring them to the office in person.

“If they bring a ballot in themselves, they can only bring their own ballot. They will be ID’d before they drop it off,” Call reminded.