Voter registration deadline nears

In less than six weeks, Americans will head to the polls to cast ballots in the Nov. 3 General Election. While that is still some time away, voter registration is fast approaching.
Wagoner County Election Board Secretary Samantha Call said the deadline for potential voters to register for the election is Friday, Oct. 9.
To accommodate what she believes will be a large number of registrants, the election board office at 208 N. Lee will be open that day from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“We haven’t seen a big increase in registrations just yet, but we believe it will come,” Call said.
Many people are expected to vote by absentee ballot. Call said there are options in which to do this.
Voters can request a ballot online or by calling the office at 918-485-2142. The election board will send them through the mail. To return them, voters should simply drop them back in the mail no later than two or three days after receiving them or bring them to the office in person.
“If they bring a ballot in themselves, they can only bring their own ballot. They will be ID’d before they drop it off,” Call reminded.
For those who want to vote by absentee ballot in person, they may do so Thursday and Friday, Oct. 29-30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday, Oct. 31 at the election board office or at Heritage United Methodist Church, located on 71st Street between Evans Road and Oneta Road in Broken Arrow.
“We are currently sitting at 3,500 requests for absentee ballots. We expect to double that,” Call said. “We expect the increase is because of the pandemic, and some people are worried about standing in line. They feel it is safer to vote by mail than to go out and vote on Election Day.
“We are taking precautions with our election board people who are working at the polling precincts, but you never know about the person standing next to you.”
The election board secretary said most of her precinct workers are elderly and fall in a risk category.
“They are volunteering their time to do their civic duty, so we should do everything we can as a voter to protect them,” Call said. “The use of masks by voters is encouraged.”
Call said she hopes to have the first wave of absentee ballots in the mail by Sept. 25. If anyone has made a request for one but does not receive it by Oct. 1, he or she should call the office at 918-485-2142.
All absentee ballots must be in the hands of election board officials by Monday, Nov. 2 if delivered in person. Ballots cannot be walked into the office after Nov. 2.
Those that are mailed must be received by election board officials by Nov. 3.
