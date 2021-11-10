Volunteer firefighters needed in Wagoner

“There’s a brotherhood to it, and a family,” Cagle said. “We truly have each other’s backs.”

With a chuckle, Cagle added, “it’s a lot of fun. You meet a lot of good people every once in a while, and if you’re lucky, you may even get your picture taken for the newspaper.”

It also wouldn’t be uncommon to see full-time and volunteer firefighters help other communities in Wagoner County, including Toppers, Tullahassee and Whitehorn Cove. It’s another why there’s a push for volunteers.

Volunteer firefighters are typically trained and instructed by full-time firefighters, Cagle said.

Even on the full-time staff, they are down one firefighter, Cagle said. Seven firefighters make up all of the necessary shifts, including Deputy Chief Cagle and Fire Chief Kelly Grooms.

In order to be a volunteer with the Wagoner Fire Department, you must be 18 years old, and 21 to drive a fire truck. Volunteers must be willing to attend one monthly meeting, and get through all of the necessary training ― just like full-time firefighters. Once that’s done, they are officially a part of the family.