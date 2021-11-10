Volunteer firefighters needed in Wagoner

The Wagoner Fire Department typically has about 21 volunteer firefighters to assist with their 109 square mile jurisdiction, but now they are down to a measly 12 volunteers.
“The younger generation is not as much into the whole volunteer thing,” said Wagoner Fire Deputy Chief Jimmy Cagle. “They aren’t as community-minded as they once were.”
There is no shying away from the commitment that is involved with being a volunteer firefighter either.
Volunteer firefighters can expect a heavy, three-month training regimen at first with the Wagoner County Fire Trust Authority, Cagle said. Classes are typically Tuesday and Thursday evenings with an eight-hour session on Saturday. It’s also coupled with a fair amount of online classes and homework.
But all of that training is necessary. Volunteer firefighters are essentially doing everything full-time, paid firefighters are doing, minus working 24-hour shifts. Volunteer firefighters still respond to house fires, conduct rescues from vehicles accidents, put out grass fires, and drive the trucks.
The main difference is that volunteer firefighters are on an on-call basis. As Deputy Chief Cagle likes to say, “When the pager goes off, you come a runnin’.”
In the mind of Cagle, becoming a volunteer firefighter is a community endeavor unlike no other. It can also be a great stepping stone into becoming a full-time firefighter in Wagoner, or in a surrounding community, like Broken Arrow or Tulsa. Many former, volunteer firefighters with the Wagoner Fire Department have gone on to pursue full-time positions with other departments.
“There’s a brotherhood to it, and a family,” Cagle said. “We truly have each other’s backs.”
With a chuckle, Cagle added, “it’s a lot of fun. You meet a lot of good people every once in a while, and if you’re lucky, you may even get your picture taken for the newspaper.”
It also wouldn’t be uncommon to see full-time and volunteer firefighters help other communities in Wagoner County, including Toppers, Tullahassee and Whitehorn Cove. It’s another why there’s a push for volunteers.
Volunteer firefighters are typically trained and instructed by full-time firefighters, Cagle said.
Even on the full-time staff, they are down one firefighter, Cagle said. Seven firefighters make up all of the necessary shifts, including Deputy Chief Cagle and Fire Chief Kelly Grooms.
In order to be a volunteer with the Wagoner Fire Department, you must be 18 years old, and 21 to drive a fire truck. Volunteers must be willing to attend one monthly meeting, and get through all of the necessary training ― just like full-time firefighters. Once that’s done, they are officially a part of the family.
Once January 2022 rolls along, Cagle said the Wagoner Fire Department will be hosting a junior firefighter program. Luckily, a few Wagoner High School seniors have already signed up to participate. It’s a win-win for the department considering students will get an opportunity to see if firefighting is what they want to do upon graduation. If it ends up being a positive experience for students, the department may be able to get some new firefighters out of the deal. Interested students will come to the fire station for two hours a day. They will go on calls and get put through some training.
“They’ll be able to get their feet wet. It’s a good recruitment tool,” Cagle said.
Cagle is also well aware that volunteer firefighters don’t get paid. Most of them also work full-time jobs. Some have kids. It’s a commitment through and though. Simply put, he will take everything into consideration.
“If you have to go to work, then you go to work. We understand that people have to support their families,” Cagle said. “But the more volunteers we have, the better off we will be.”
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter with the Wagoner Fire Department, you can call Deputy Chief Cagle at (918)-485-8082.