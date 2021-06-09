Virtual open house planned for new Muskogee Turnpike connection

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation, in conjunction with the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, is hosting a virtual open house for a proposed new SH-51 connection with the Muskogee Turnpike (SH-351) in Wagoner County.

There are three alternate designs under consideration near Coweta and Broken Arrow for a new interchange and connections, located at either Midway Rd. or S. 273rd E. Avenue. Multiple factors will be taken into consideration to select the preferred design and location, such as constructability and safety, construction costs, right-of-way impacts and environmental constraints.

The public can visit odot.org/SH351Wagoner through June 22 to view the proposed designs and other materials about the project and also provide comments which can assist in further plan development.