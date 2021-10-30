 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vernon Cemetery remembrance wreaths available to honor veterans
0 Comments

Vernon Cemetery remembrance wreaths available to honor veterans

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coweta Wreaths Across America

Vernon Cemetery is one of 2,500 locations across the U.S. where veterans are being remembered, honored and taught through wreath-laying ceremonies.

 Tulsa World File

National Wreaths Across America Day will be commemorated at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta to remember and honor veterans on Dec. 18, and remembrance wreaths are officially available for purchase.

Vernon Cemetery is one of 2,500 locations across the U.S. where veterans are being remembered, honored and taught through wreath-laying ceremonies. The wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves and attendees will say their names aloud.

Wreaths purchases and/or donations can be made on wreathsacrossamerica.org and type in ‘OKVRNC - Coweta Vernon Cemetery’ in the search locations/groups tab.

If you’d like to pay by check, they will need to be mailed by Nov. 15. The cutoff is Nov. 30. Be sure to include the location on the check, ‘OKVRNC - Coweta Vernon Cemetery’ so it posts to the correct cemetery.

Here is the address to mail to:

WAA

4 Point St.

P.O. Box 249

Columbia Falls, ME 04623

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wagoner utility rates increasing
News

Wagoner utility rates increasing

  • Updated

Wagoner City Councilors approved utility rate increases effective Nov. 1, pertaining to water, wastewater and electric at the Special Called Business Meeting on Oct. 14.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News