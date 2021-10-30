Vernon Cemetery remembrance wreaths available to honor veterans

National Wreaths Across America Day will be commemorated at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta to remember and honor veterans on Dec. 18, and remembrance wreaths are officially available for purchase.

Vernon Cemetery is one of 2,500 locations across the U.S. where veterans are being remembered, honored and taught through wreath-laying ceremonies. The wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves and attendees will say their names aloud.

Wreaths purchases and/or donations can be made on wreathsacrossamerica.org and type in ‘OKVRNC - Coweta Vernon Cemetery’ in the search locations/groups tab.

If you’d like to pay by check, they will need to be mailed by Nov. 15. The cutoff is Nov. 30. Be sure to include the location on the check, ‘OKVRNC - Coweta Vernon Cemetery’ so it posts to the correct cemetery.

Here is the address to mail to:

WAA

4 Point St.

P.O. Box 249

Columbia Falls, ME 04623

