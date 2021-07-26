 Skip to main content
Various railroad crossings to be closed in Coweta
city of Coweta

 Tulsa World File

Union Pacific Railroad has notified the City of Coweta that their chosen contractor will be closing down RR crossings in Coweta for at least 24 hours to replace railroad ties, the city said.

During a replacement of this nature, the at-grade crossing will be closed for at least, but sometimes longer than, 24 hours depending on what damage is uncovered as the old ties are removed.

This work is being done by the railroad within the railroad right of way. Please be aware of the planned dates and crossings and plan an alternate route on the dates indicated, the city said.

Be aware that weather or project delays on one crossing may shift the schedule. The city of Coweta will post information on the City website and on social media as they receive it from the railroad regarding any changes to this schedule or further work.

Be alert to these dates:

Tuesday July 27, East 121st Street

Wednesday, July 28, East 111 Street

Thursday, July 29, South 257 Street

Sunday, August 1, East 141 Street

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

