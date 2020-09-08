USDA free breakfast, lunch continues for schools

Due to new United States Department of Agricultural (USDA) guidelines, free lunch and breakfast will be extended to all Wagoner Public Schools students no matter their financial background without waivers, it was announced recently.
All children under the age of 18 will be allowed to eat breakfast and lunch for free whether they attend school or not.
The program will continue through Dec. 31 or when the funding runs out whichever comes first.
Students who are doing the two day virtual classes and the full time virtual are still allowed to obtain meals. Meals will be free to all children under the age of 18 regardless of whether they attend in person or not.
If you would like to request meals for pick up please call Lorie Kerr at 918-485-0163. Meals can be picked up beginning Tuesday morning (Sept. 8) between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.
The Wagoner pick up locations are the same used for the summer lunch program.
Porter schools are doing the same thing. Porter began their breakfast and lunch program on Sept. 3.
“It’s open to all our students and on our virtual school days to any child 1-18 … through the grab and go between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.,” one school official said. “The waivers are good through Dec. 31 provided funding is still available.
“Schools have the option to not participate, but it’s really a great deal for the students and parents if the school opts to participate.”
