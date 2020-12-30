Upgrades are coming to Porter's wastewater system

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Porter Public Works Authority (Authority) has received approval for a $206,750 loan from the Oklahoma Water Resources Board (OWRB) to improve the Authority’s wastewater infrastructure.

The upgrades will be financed by a 100-percent principal forgiveness loan through the Oklahoma Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF).

OWRB officials say the authority will use the funds for the planning and design of a project to rehabilitate the existing wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) and add a disinfection process. Once designed and completed, these enhancements will increase the wastewater treatment capacity and improve the effluent being discharged into a small tributary of the Verdigris River.

Joe Freeman, chief of the OWRB’s Financial Assistance Division, calculated that the Authority’s customers will save an estimated $263,000 due to the CWSRF loan forgiveness benefit compared to traditional financing.

The CWSRF program is administered by the Oklahoma Water Resources Board with partial funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).