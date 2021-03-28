Up and down week for Coweta baseball ends with two losses

TULSA -- Coweta finished off an up and down week on the baseball diamond with a 7-3 loss to Cascia Hall on Saturday, March 27 at Richard P. LeMay Field.

The Tigers (11-4) swept a double header at home over Glenpool in 5A-3 district play Wednesday (9-1 and 14-3) and then fell at Union 8-2 on Friday.

"Our guys have gotten off to a really good start this season," Coweta Coach Cody Pair said. "We have played well and have guys doing some really special things. We have some tough district games coming up in April that will set us up for the playoffs."

The Commandos (9-4) built a 4-1 lead, but Coweta made things interesting in the top of the sixth inning. Conor Taylor and Landon Ray reached via a walk and hit batsman, respectively, to open the frame.

Both runners moved up on a sacrifice bunt and then came home on Kade Williams' double to right field. Williams advanced to third on a bunt single from Liam Taylor.

Grant Jones then hit one right on the button but it was caught almost on top of the third base bag and resulted in a double play to end the inning.