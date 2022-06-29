 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Unofficial election results: Wagoner County

Candidates affiliated with Wagoner County were tallied up during the Oklahoma Primary Election on Tuesday, June 28.

According to unofficial county results by the Oklahoma State Election Board:

Sen. Kim David, R, from Porter, was voted in as Corporate Commissioner with over 41 % of the votes statewide. David has served as a senate member since 2010.

Chasity Levi had over 54 % of the votes, to take the winning lead as Wagoner County Treasurer. Levi’s opponent, Julie Ballew, had just fewer than 46 % of the votes. Levi has served as Wagoner County Treasurer since July 6, 2021. Levi was sworn in by Wagoner County Commissioners after the unexpected death of former treasurer Dana Patten a week prior.

District 3 Wagoner County Commissioner Tim Kelley will be serving another term, after beating opponent Jeff Flanagan with over 61 % of the votes.

Rebecca Hunter, from Coweta, will serve as Associate District Judge. She won with over 60 % of the votes. Her opponents were Steve Money (24 % of votes) and Eric Jordan (over 15 % of votes).

