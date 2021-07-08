Union Pacific's ‘Big Boy’ locomotive plans to stop in Wagoner

The world’s only operating “Big Boy” locomotive is making another stop in Wagoner.

Union Pacific’s “Big Boy” steam locomotive will come to Wagoner, August 12 at 12:45 p.m. It will stop at the intersection of SW Fifth Street and Jackson Avenue for 15 minutes.

Big Boy 4014 was put into service originally in 1941 and retired in 1961 with over 1 million logged, according to UP officials.

Union Pacific returned Big Boy 4014 to service May 19, 2019.

The locomotive last made a stop in Wagoner Nov. 16, 2019. That was the year it toured the Union Pacific system to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary.

The “Big Boy” is 132 feet long, 17 feet tall and weight 1.2 million pounds, according to UP.

UP said the schedules are subject to change so they encourage spectators to follow their website for schedule updates.

