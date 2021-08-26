The Union Pacific Railroad announced Aug.25 that construction crews working for the railroad will be replacing railroad ties between Porter and Broken Arrow beginning the week of September 6th. That work will close several at-grade crossings in Coweta for up to two days at a time. The work on those crossings is tentatively scheduled to take place as follows:
Union Pacific Railroad work to continue on at-grade crossings
- By Staff Reports
