Union Pacific Railroad work to continue on at-grade crossings
Union Pacific Railroad work to continue on at-grade crossings

railroad work
Courtesy: City of Coweta

The Union Pacific Railroad announced Aug.25 that construction crews working for the railroad will be replacing railroad ties between Porter and Broken Arrow beginning the week of September 6th. That work will close several at-grade crossings in Coweta for up to two days at a time. The work on those crossings is tentatively scheduled to take place as follows:

news@wagonercountyat.com

Construction:

Crossing Location
Expected Beginning of Construction
Expected Completion of Construction
151st Street S at Highway 51BThursday, September 9thFriday, September 10th
136th Street S at Highway 51Friday, September 10thSaturday, September 11th
131st Street S at Highway 51Friday, September 10thSaturday, September 11th
128th Street S at Highway 51Friday, September 10thSaturday, September 11th
