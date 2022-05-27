 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UCO Foundation awards scholarships to Wagoner area graduates

UCO
File Photo

The University of Central Oklahoma Foundation recently awarded Slayde Adams with the Forensic Science Institute Endowed Scholarship; and, Chloe Schilling with the Kirkpatrick Service Scholarship at its annual Presidential Partners Awards Luncheon.

Adams is a senior majoring in forensic science – psychology through the Forensic Science Institute.

Schilling is a sophomore majoring in speech language pathology through the College of Education and Professional Studies.

“Creating opportunities for students is something we are passionate about. We are grateful to be able to do our collective part in helping students pursue their higher education goals in order to reach their full personal and professional potential,” said Art Cotton, vice president for Advancement at UCO and president of the UCO Foundation.

The Forensic Science Institute Endowed Scholarship is funded through the faculty of the W. Roger Webb Forensic Science Institute and private donors to contribute to the success of future forensic scientists.

The Kirkpatrick Family Endowed Scholarship was named after John and Eleanor Kirkpatrick, whose tradition of generosity is continued by their family. The scholarship benefits students who have made significant contributions to UCO through their leadership efforts.

The UCO Foundation was established as an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in 1975 to provide scholarship assistance to deserving students and support for faculty, campus activities and vital programs at UCO.

