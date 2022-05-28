 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

UCO College of Mathematics and Science Awards Scholarship to Coweta Student

  • 0
university of central oklahoma

University of Central Oklahoma

 Courtesy of UCO Photo Services

The University of Central Oklahoma College of Mathematics and Science recently awarded a scholarship to Coweta resident Madison Gray in recognition of her academic excellence and outstanding service to the university.

Gray, a nursing major, received the Dr. Robert Curly Endowed Scholarship in Nursing.

“On behalf of the faculty and staff in the College of Mathematics and Science, I congratulate each of our scholarship recipients,” said Gloria Caddell, Ph.D., dean of Central’s College of Mathematics and Science.

“The achievements of these outstanding students reflect the mission of the college and the university. We applaud them for their commitment to academic excellence and exceptional work. We are also grateful to our alumni and the benefactors of our college whose generosity made these awards possible.”

For more information about the UCO College of Mathematics and Science, visit uco.edu/cms.

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ICTC breaks ground for Wagoner County campus

ICTC breaks ground for Wagoner County campus

Indian Capital Technology Center Board of Education members, Superintendent Tony Pivec, Wagoner County and Coweta city officials broke ground Friday afternoon for the new Indian Capital Technology Center Wagoner County campus.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert