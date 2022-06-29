UCO awards prestigious leadership scholarship to Wagoner student

The University of Central Oklahoma recently awarded the President’s Leadership Scholarship to Wagoner High School graduate Ariel Luna in recognition of their demonstrated talent and distinguished achievement in leadership, citizenship, service and communication.

Luna, an incoming freshman at Central, is among 24 students chosen for the scholarship from the 150 finalists who were interviewed by Central faculty and staff leaders for the university’s leadership scholarship programs.

Luna will receive a tuition waiver for 12 hours of classes each semester, a $2,250 yearly stipend for room and board, and a one-time $1,000 global and service stipend and will also serve on the President’s Leadership Council (PLC).

The global and service stipend can be used to offset the cost of studying abroad or participating in one of UCO’s global and service leadership tours. The stipend furthers UCO’s deep commitment to global and cultural competencies for its students.

“UCO’s flagship leadership scholarships, the President’s Leadership Council and Leaders of Tomorrow, serve students from across the state who have displayed immense leadership abilities and investment in their communities,” said Claire Painter, assistant director of student leadership at Central.

“Recipients were chosen from more than 1,000 applicants, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the UCO family as they embark on their continued leadership and academic journeys.”

PLC members must be enrolled as full-time students, complete volunteer service each semester through Central’s Volunteer and Service Learning Center and be a member of at least two campus student organizations. Members also attend monthly council meetings to discuss individual projects, volunteer opportunities, and to plan and organize campus activities.

Freshmen PLC members also enroll in Central’s annual fall leadership class “Lessons in Leadership,” where students hear from state and national leaders who share their unique experiences and offer insights about leadership and work in teams to complete service projects.

