U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern tours Wagoner’s DMI factory: ‘We think it’s going to be our next crown jewel,’ says CEO

DMI Companies CEO Doug Gudenburr strongly believes that out of the four DMI locations throughout the U.S., including Pennsylvania, California, and Virginia; the Wagoner facility reigns supreme. It’s the only division under the DMI umbrella that supports all of its manufacturers and handles all of its strategic business units.
But like many companies throughout the country right now, they’re struggling to hire employees. It’s why a strong partnership with area schools is more important than ever, he said.
“When you look at young people nowadays, they are probably more in tune with technology,” Gudenburr said. “But a lot of the times, kids don’t know exactly what they want to do when they grow up. Many of them are good with their hands — they can be skilled workers and craftsman. We offer that here.”
Gudenburr said it all starts with connections at the local level, so his team invited U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, Wagoner Mayor Albert "AJ" Jones, Wagoner Public Schools Superintendent Randy Harris and other community leaders to the Wagoner facility for a private tour on Aug. 17. Staff showcased DMI’s state-of-the-art equipment, included with giant lasers and robotic arms, and explained what they do on a daily basis.
“Everything the company does is made in the U.S., and in our case, everything is done in Wagoner,” said Pamela Stephens, board member of the Wagoner Economic Development Authority.
With safety glasses on, the tour group of about ten observed the 200,000-square foot facility at 300 SE 15th St. Prior to DMI obtaining the facility, the building remained vacant for many years. In 2017, DMI Companies invested about $4.5 million into the current, Wagoner building for operations. DMI Companies, in total, is one of the largest HVAC component manufacturers in North America.
“We’re here. I don’t think a lot of people know that,” Gudenburr said.
The facility has been in Wagoner for four years providing heating and air conditioning products to contractors and builders worldwide. They’re members of SMART Local 270, a sheet metal union out of Tulsa. All four divisions of DMI Companies provide Union Made products.
With plans to grow the facility extensively over the next several years, Gudenburr said it starts with having a strong footprint in area schools. They want to incorporate more speaking engagements and student tours of the facility within the Wagoner Public Schools district, so students can learn more about manufacturing.
“Maybe they don’t know what they want to do, but when they walk in here, and touch, feel and smell all of the cool things we are doing, maybe they’ll decide manufacturing is for them,” Gudenburr said.
It truly is a win-win scenario, Gudenburr said. It will provide the company with more workers and give students an opportunity to establish a new career.
According to DMI Companies Workforce Development Manager Katie Hager, they already work with many school districts near their Pennsylvania site to offer career explorations and development opportunities through tours, classroom visits, internships, job shadows and more.
DMI offers a variety of career paths including entry-level production, where applicants only need a high school diploma. Individuals can also become involved in a variety of trades, such as welding, electrical, robotics, and mechanical or industrial engineering. Each offers competitive wages, excellent benefits, paid training, and lots of room for advancement, the company said.
“There are a lot of kids out there that are very good with their hands,” Gudenburr said. “If they’re good with their hands and their minds, we can teach them the rest. Here in Wagoner, they have an outlet.”
After the tour, Gudenburr couldn’t help but say how thankful he is for the city of Wagoner and the state of Oklahoma for taking a chance on DMI Companies four years ago.
“I want to demonstrate our appreciation by letting people know when they walk out of this facility, they’re dealing with a class act. We plan on being here for a long time. I truly believe the Wagoner facility is going to be our next, crown jewel. Just bear with us.”
Available employment opportunities can be found on the DMI Companies website.