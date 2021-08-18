U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern tours Wagoner’s DMI factory: ‘We think it’s going to be our next crown jewel,’ says CEO

DMI Companies CEO Doug Gudenburr strongly believes that out of the four DMI locations throughout the U.S., including Pennsylvania, California, and Virginia; the Wagoner facility reigns supreme. It’s the only division under the DMI umbrella that supports all of its manufacturers and handles all of its strategic business units.

But like many companies throughout the country right now, they’re struggling to hire employees. It’s why a strong partnership with area schools is more important than ever, he said.

“When you look at young people nowadays, they are probably more in tune with technology,” Gudenburr said. “But a lot of the times, kids don’t know exactly what they want to do when they grow up. Many of them are good with their hands — they can be skilled workers and craftsman. We offer that here.”

Gudenburr said it all starts with connections at the local level, so his team invited U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, Wagoner Mayor Albert "AJ" Jones, Wagoner Public Schools Superintendent Randy Harris and other community leaders to the Wagoner facility for a private tour on Aug. 17. Staff showcased DMI’s state-of-the-art equipment, included with giant lasers and robotic arms, and explained what they do on a daily basis.