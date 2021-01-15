U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern talks latest COVID-19 relief package, spending on Wagoner, Coweta chamber calls

First District Congressman Kevin Hern joined representatives with the Wagoner Area and Coweta Chambers of Commerce this week for a virtual forum on the recent federal rollout of a $900 billion pandemic relief package.
Some of the conversation touched on details of the deal, including the $284 billion allocated for the Paycheck Protection Program, which creates an option for second-draw loans for businesses with severe revenue reductions.
Hern, who has spent his entire life in the business world, said he understands the struggles businesses are facing during the ongoing pandemic – whether they are a staff of one or have hundreds of employees.
“The fact of the matter is, in many industries, if you’re down 10 percent, you’re not down 10 percent in profit – you’re losing money not being able to pay your bills,” Hern said.
He said having been in Washington, D.C. for two years, it is concerning to outside of COVID how “crazy” the spending is there.
“We had a major spending problem before COVID, and since then, we’ve spent $5 trillion to keep businesses of all sizes open and to help our cities and states open,” Hern noted. “The reality is, we have to work across the aisle to start cutting spending.”
He said he is certain Americans will see another stimulus program come forward that targets those who are not working, but added “our kids and grandkids can’t pay this debt off.” That debt will soon pass $28 trillion – up from $22 trillion last year.
“We’ve never seen spending like this in our history. We have to balance our budget and be responsible for spending your tax dollars,” Hern said. “Spending is not a Democrat problem. It’s a Democrat, Republican and Washington, D.C. problem. The spending problem has not gotten better, it has gotten worse.”
The congressman said a budget will come out by the end of April and is one that balances within 10 years.
“We’ll have to make tough decisions on both sides,” he assured. “In reality, we have never been this close in the House and Senate on the number of members in the last 75 years. With the Senate down the middle, the tiebreaker is soon-to-be Vice President Kamala Harris and there will be a two to three vote margin in the House to get things done.
“We have to work together. You should demand that we all work together to cut spending and balance our budget in America so we stop this waste and then target the money out there.”
Hern said he knows small businesses have waited a long time for this second round of PPP to come out. Beginning on Jan. 14, community banks are available for small businesses to apply for help, be it first or second round.
He assured the loan forgiveness will be the same as before. Sixty (60) percent can be used for payroll costs and employees while the other 40 percent can be used on rent and utilities.
“We need to keep people working,” Hern said. The Payroll Protection Program is to keep people in a job with the skill set”
Hern encourages businesses to apply for assistance with the banks they make their daily deposits with.
The congressman said business owners can also go to SBA.gov to find rules and the latest frequently asked questions (FAQs) on this particular second round of PPP. The exact link is https://www.sba.gov/document/support-faq-lenders-borrowers.
“We actually put something in to make it more targeted. The limited dollars we have will go to the most distressed businesses,” he said.
Hern said this will be a popular program and distribution will be based on available funds.