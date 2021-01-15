U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern talks latest COVID-19 relief package, spending on Wagoner, Coweta chamber calls

“We’ve never seen spending like this in our history. We have to balance our budget and be responsible for spending your tax dollars,” Hern said. “Spending is not a Democrat problem. It’s a Democrat, Republican and Washington, D.C. problem. The spending problem has not gotten better, it has gotten worse.”

The congressman said a budget will come out by the end of April and is one that balances within 10 years.

“We’ll have to make tough decisions on both sides,” he assured. “In reality, we have never been this close in the House and Senate on the number of members in the last 75 years. With the Senate down the middle, the tiebreaker is soon-to-be Vice President Kamala Harris and there will be a two to three vote margin in the House to get things done.

“We have to work together. You should demand that we all work together to cut spending and balance our budget in America so we stop this waste and then target the money out there.”

Hern said he knows small businesses have waited a long time for this second round of PPP to come out. Beginning on Jan. 14, community banks are available for small businesses to apply for help, be it first or second round.