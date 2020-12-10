Two Coweta schools, one additional grade move to virtual learning

Ninth through 12th grade students at Coweta High School and Coweta Intermediate High School, along with 6th graders at Mission Intermediate Grade Center, will pivot to virtual learning immediately and remain there through the end of the semester

Coweta Superintendent Jeff Holmes said the move is prompted by an increased number of students and staff who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have had to quarantine due to exposure.

All other schools and grade levels will remain open with in-person instruction.

“We continue to work with the Wagoner County Health Department in contact tracing and communicating with individual families affected by the quarantines,” Holmes said.

Staff at Mission, I-High and CHS have been communicating throughout the day with parents and teachers at their respective sites with more specific instructions for the next few days.

“As a district, we planned for the possibility of virtual learning for brief amounts of time for individual classrooms, grade levels or school buildings as an alternative to shutting down the entire district,” Holmes continued. “We recognize the importance of in-person instruction, but we also understand the seriousness of COVID-19 in our schools and community.