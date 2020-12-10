Two Coweta schools, one additional grade move to virtual learning

Ninth through 12th grade students at Coweta High School and Coweta Intermediate High School, along with 6th graders at Mission Intermediate Grade Center, will pivot to virtual learning immediately and remain there through the end of the semester
Coweta Superintendent Jeff Holmes said the move is prompted by an increased number of students and staff who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have had to quarantine due to exposure.
All other schools and grade levels will remain open with in-person instruction.
“We continue to work with the Wagoner County Health Department in contact tracing and communicating with individual families affected by the quarantines,” Holmes said.
Staff at Mission, I-High and CHS have been communicating throughout the day with parents and teachers at their respective sites with more specific instructions for the next few days.
“As a district, we planned for the possibility of virtual learning for brief amounts of time for individual classrooms, grade levels or school buildings as an alternative to shutting down the entire district,” Holmes continued. “We recognize the importance of in-person instruction, but we also understand the seriousness of COVID-19 in our schools and community.
“I applaud the dedication and efforts of administrators and their staffs during this time and urge everyone to reinforce the importance of following all health and safety precautions.”
Coweta High School Principal Gary Ellis said CHS students will access their assignments via Google Classroom and are expected to continue to work through Friday, Dec. 18. Students will follow the distance learning schedule normally used on Mondays.
Meals will be distributed from the district kitchen next to Central Elementary. If a student needs a meal, call the kitchen directly by 9 a.m. the day of at 918-486-0802.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!