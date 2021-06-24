 Skip to main content
Two Coweta men killed in separate head-on collisions
A Coweta man died Thursday in a crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike, five miles east of Claremore in Rogers County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Vivian Harrell, 65, of Coweta, was driving a 1997 Chevy S120 truck near Mile Marker 260 with passengers Andrew Hughes, 35, and Courtney Doyke, 34, both from Coweta.

That vehicle hit Dana Drinkman, 51, of Centuria, WI, driving a 2001 Peterbilt Semi, according to Troopers.

Hughes was transported by helicopter to St. John Hospital in Tulsa with head, trunk, arm and leg injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital from injuries, troopers said.

Doyle was transported by Pafford EMS to St. John Hospital in serious condition with head, trunk, arm and leg injuries, troopers said.

Drinkman refused treatment at the scene, troopers said.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Another Coweta man died Monday in a crash just west of Haskell in Muskogee County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Roger Allen, 68, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe west on Haskell Lake Road, about half a mile west of Haskell, when the vehicle ran off the roadway and hit a tree about 9:45 a.m., troopers said.

Allen was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

