Tulsa Pest Solutions join Coweta Chamber of Commerce

A standard size home with bedbugs could take up to a couple hours to complete, they said. Their confident all it takes is mixing chemicals and doing it the right way.

“Bed bugs, in particular, increased over the last five or six years,” she said. “We don’t know why. Perhaps people bring them from other parts of the country.”

The Ballard’s couldn’t be happier to be setting their roots in Coweta again. Ashely is originally from Kentucky, and Corey, Sapulpa, but they spent the early years of their marriage in Oklahoma. Ashely’s Dad was a former pastor in Coweta.

Before starting Tulsa Pest Solutions, Corey worked for two major, national pest control companies for eight years.

“I always loved Coweta and I had a feeling I was going to end up back here,” she said. “My family has been in Oklahoma since 2003 – right around the time I graduated from high school. Now my babies get to grow up here.”

Tulsa Pest Solutions is one of four businesses to join the Coweta Chamber of Commerce in the last two months. The Firebrand, Ary Land Company and Tier Level Digital Marketing have all invested into the Chamber, as well.