Tullahassee town talk focuses on upgrading field house

Tullahassee Mayor Keisha Currin, along with the help of a group of passionate University of Oklahoma students, are brainstorming plans and listening to the public to transform the John Ford Fieldhouse in hopes of sparking some life into the town.

This is just one of many projects Currin, along with many other dignitaries, are involved in to revitalize the town of Tullahassee with a strong vision of bringing it back to its glory days.

Tullahassee is Oklahoma's oldest surviving All-Black town.

Currin, and OU students involved in the project, met up with current and former Tullahassee residents to discuss what they would like to see come out of the fieldhouse on Sunday, Feb. 6. Some may even remember the building as the Carter G. Woodson School. Athletics, especially basketball, were a primary gathering within those walls, Currin said.

“The children will benefit from free programs inside of there,” Currin said days after the meeting. “Sports will help children work together and be a better teammate and person. We are gearing toward that.”