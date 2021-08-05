TTCU Federal Credit Union donates $4,000 to Wagoner County schools

TTCU Federal Credit Union donated $4,000 to Wagoner County schools as part of their School Pride program in August.

$1,000 was donated to Wagoner Public Schools and Coweta received $3,000.

TTCU also donated outside of Wagoner County: Fort Gibson received $1,000 and Inola received $750.

“I’m pleased to announce that our August School Pride® donations were nearly a 20 percent increase over last year,” said Tim Lyons, President and CEO. “TTCU was founded by teachers, but now we accept members from all walks of life. However, our passion for supporting local schools remains the same.”

The School Pride® program began in 2007 as a way for TTCU to give back to area schools. TTCU members select from among over 60 School Pride designs honoring area schools, and every time they use their debit card, TTCU makes a financial donation to the school, the organization said.

A TTCU checking account with a School Pride Visa® debit card can be opened online or at any branch. Visit ttcu.com for more information.

TTCU is the second-largest credit union in Oklahoma with eighteen branches; six in Tulsa, two in Broken Arrow, one in Oklahoma City, Bixby, Claremore, Jenks, Miami, Muskogee, Owasso, Sapulpa, Sand Springs and Tahlequah.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.