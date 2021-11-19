TSET board approves funds for Porter schools

Once schools have passed the recommended criteria, they are eligible to apply for a grant. Grant funds can be used for health-based projects chosen at the local level. Grant funds have been used for a variety of projects, including playgrounds, new cafeteria equipment, hydration stations and curriculum. Incentive grant amounts vary based on enrollment and the types of strategies implemented.

Additionally, the TSET Board voted to release a new funding opportunity and accept proposals for projects that would help encourage Oklahomans to eat healthy and be physically active. Proposals must identify immediate, impactful opportunities to improve the health of Oklahomans, target a specific area or population, be supported by multiple funding partners and agree to participate in an external evaluation process.

Applications will be open in December 2021 through March 2022. Applicants will be notified of award in May 2022 and contracts begin July 1, 2022. To receive notice when guidelines and the application are available, visit https://tset.ok.gov/content/requests-proposals.

The maximum award for the policy and built environment funding is $350,000 per year for up to two years. Successful proposals will demonstrate 1:1 match. Funds can be used for a variety of projects that to include improvements to farmers markets, sidewalks, playground equipment and signage.

Grants for innovations in active living and healthy eating will be up to $250,000 per year for two years and seek to fund projects that focus on encouraging exercise and nutrition in populations with the greatest rates of obesity. While not required, preference will be given to projects with a match.