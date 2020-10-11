Try a hand at fishing this week

What better way to spend the day outdoors than with a fishing pole in hand? Area lakes provide a serene setting to enjoy the sport and family time as well.
The following report of fishing conditions has been issued by the Oklahoma Wildlife Department.
Ft. Gibson: Elevation normal, water 75 with 1 ft. of visibility. Largemouth bass good on bill baits and plastic baits around brush structure, shallows, and shorelines.
White bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, and jigs around the main lake and points. Paddlefish fair snagging around river channel.
Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Keystone: Elevation above normal, water clear. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam and around channels. Striped bass fair on spoons around channels.
Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Tenkiller: Elevation above normal, water 78 and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, shorelines, and standing timber.
Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish good on minnows and worms around brush structure, docks, and shallows.
Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Eufaula: Elevation normal, water 78 and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crickets, grasshoppers, plastic baits, and small lures around points, rocks, shorelines, and standing timber.
White bass good on jigs, minnows, and small lures below the dam, around dam and riprap. Blue and channel catfish excellent on live bait, live shad, shad, shrimp, and worms around coves, river channel, river mouth, and shallows.
Report submitted by Cannon Harrison, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.
