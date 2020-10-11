Try a hand at fishing this week

What better way to spend the day outdoors than with a fishing pole in hand? Area lakes provide a serene setting to enjoy the sport and family time as well.

The following report of fishing conditions has been issued by the Oklahoma Wildlife Department.

Ft. Gibson: Elevation normal, water 75 with 1 ft. of visibility. Largemouth bass good on bill baits and plastic baits around brush structure, shallows, and shorelines.

White bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, and jigs around the main lake and points. Paddlefish fair snagging around river channel.

Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Keystone: Elevation above normal, water clear. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam and around channels. Striped bass fair on spoons around channels.

Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Tenkiller: Elevation above normal, water 78 and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, shorelines, and standing timber.