Trick or treat moved to Oct. 30 in Wagoner

The Wagoner city council voted to move Halloween trick-or-treat festivities from Sunday, Oct. 31 — the actual holiday — to Saturday, Oct. 30.
Trick-or-treaters will be allowed to be out from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The city wants to remind residents to be safe and stay alert of children in neighborhoods.
