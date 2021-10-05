 Skip to main content
Trick or treat moved to Oct. 30 in Wagoner
Trick-or-treaters will be allowed to be out from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Wagoner city council voted to move Halloween trick-or-treat festivities from Sunday, Oct. 31 — the actual holiday — to Saturday, Oct. 30.

The city wants to remind residents to be safe and stay alert of children in neighborhoods.

