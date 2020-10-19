Trick-or-treat events slated Saturday in Wagoner, Coweta

Two family fun events are planned Saturday, Oct. 24 in Wagoner and Coweta to celebrate the fall season.

Downtown Wagoner Corp. will host its annual Trunk-or-Treat event Saturday, Oct. 24 from 2-4 p.m. in the Wagoner High School Parking Lot. The celebration will double as a food drive to help Wagoner Area Neighbors stock their pantry shelves this fall and winter.

This will be a drive-thru event where patrons stay in their vehicles. Candy will be handed to youngsters through the car windows.

Entry into Trunk-or-Treat will be five non-perishable, non-expired food items per vehicle. These items will be distributed to community residents in need.

Organizers say the format change will allow for social distancing in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Participants can still dress up; they will just remain in the safe confines of their family’s auto.

In Coweta, an outdoor Trick or Treat Vendor Fair will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Yvette’s Gifts & Events, 423 S. Broadway.

Organizers say vendors will hand out candy to all children in costume. There will also be a costume contest at 4:30 p.m. and an outdoor movie starting at 5:30.

Wearing masks is recommended but not required.