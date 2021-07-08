Trash services transferred from Jim Hinds Sanitation to Pryor Waste & Recycling, in Wagoner

After 12 years of trash service in Wagoner, Jim Hinds, owner of Jim Hinds Sanitation LLC, is ready to call it quits.

In fact, Hinds is very sick, according to Bill Dinsmore, owner of Pryor Waste & Recycling, LLC.

“Whatever you do, you got to get busy doing it,” Dinsmore said to the Wagoner City Council, July 6.

The city of Wagoner has been under contract with Jim Hinds Sanitation, LLC for nearly 12 years. In that time, Dinsmore said there has never been a price increase for trash service – even when disposable equipment, trash trucks and other commodities increased in price.

“I can’t believe Jim did this for 12 years at the price he did," Dinsmore said. “Jim got himself into a lot of financial trouble. Something’s got to give.”

To top it all off, Dinsmore said Hinds is sick and has to stop working, but they have a plan: Pryor Waste & Recycling would finish out the current Jim Hinds (Wagoner) contract, as is, until it ends December 1.

The current contract with Jim Hinds Sanitation would annually renew - under the same terms and conditions - unless Wagoner city officials gave notice within 90 days they didn’t want to renew.