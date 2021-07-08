Trash services transferred from Jim Hinds Sanitation to Pryor Waste & Recycling, in Wagoner

After 12 years of trash service in Wagoner, Jim Hinds, owner of Jim Hinds Sanitation LLC, is ready to call it quits.
In fact, Hinds is very sick, according to Bill Dinsmore, owner of Pryor Waste & Recycling, LLC.
“Whatever you do, you got to get busy doing it,” Dinsmore said to the Wagoner City Council, July 6.
The city of Wagoner has been under contract with Jim Hinds Sanitation, LLC for nearly 12 years. In that time, Dinsmore said there has never been a price increase for trash service – even when disposable equipment, trash trucks and other commodities increased in price.
“I can’t believe Jim did this for 12 years at the price he did," Dinsmore said. “Jim got himself into a lot of financial trouble. Something’s got to give.”
To top it all off, Dinsmore said Hinds is sick and has to stop working, but they have a plan: Pryor Waste & Recycling would finish out the current Jim Hinds (Wagoner) contract, as is, until it ends December 1.
The current contract with Jim Hinds Sanitation would annually renew - under the same terms and conditions - unless Wagoner city officials gave notice within 90 days they didn’t want to renew.
Dinsmore made clear if the city of Wagoner chose to do business with Pryor Waste & Recycling after the Hinds contract expires, the rates would have to go up – especially for commercial services.
Residential trash services currently cost $12.50 per month, plus a poly cart, in Wagoner. It is picked up once a week, per Dinsmore. His services, in Pryor, are typically twice a week.
“There’s a half a million dollars of parts and containers that need to be bought. There’s over a million dollars’ worth of trucks that need to be bought. I’m the one going out on a limb here,” he said.
When it’s all said and done, the city of Wagoner has until September 1 to find a new trash provider or sign a contract with Pryor Waste & Recycling.
All Wagoner city council members, except one, voted in favor to transfer trash services to Pryor Waste & Recycling LLC for the remainder of the Jim Hinds Sanitation LLC contract knowing they have big decisions to make in the coming months.
‘Obviously we have to make some moves," said Wagoner Mayor, Albert Jones after the meeting.