Trading play book for fishing hooks; Coach Dale Condict treats 96-year-old to fishing trip

It turned out that Monday, Nov. 9 was the day.

“I have never met the coach, but my mother has lived in Wagoner for a long time and she’s certainly heard about him,” Janet said. “When Kyle picked us up, he mentioned Coach Dale Condict. My momma looked at him and said, ‘The football coach?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ She thought she was a celebrity, it was so cute!”

Ford and Condict took Ruby to Toppers where they boarded the football coach’s boat and set out on the waters.

“My mom does really well and people can’t believe she’s 96,” Janet commented. “We trolled around, did a little fishing although they weren’t really biting and they got a catfish on the trot line.”

She commended Coach Condict and Ford for being amazing to her mom.

“She could not get over how these two men – as busy as they had to be – could take time out for her. They didn’t even know her, and I know what it’s done for her!” Janet exclaimed.

“Imagine taking a 96-year-old woman out fishing! I told coach, do what you would do with your own grandma. Treat her like your own,” she continued. “From then on, he and Kyle had her fishing from both sides of the boat and took such care of her … their kindness towards her and gentleness.