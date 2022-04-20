Town of Okay upgrades playground, splash pad on the way

The Wagoner County town of Okay has experienced a lot of positive momentum over the last two years.

Nearly all of the roads were re-paved last year vastly improving residents’ drives. Most recently, town leaders were pleasantly surprised to see American Rescue Plan, or ARPA, funds arrive in their bank account, along with a generous donation from the Cherokee Nation. They used about half of it to purchase new playground equipment in the center of town.

Now, their next endeavor is well underway: a splash pad.

Town Chairman of the Board Chris Randell said a splash pad has been a big ask in the community since he took office in 2021.

“I’m just glad we finally got the grants to do it,” he told the Wagoner County American-Tribune over the phone. “We finally did it. The Cherokee Nation has been a great help.”

On top of federal funds, the Cherokee Nation may be one of the best partnership organizations the small town of roughly 600 people has in their arsenal. The Nation, specifically District 1 Tribal Council representative Rex Jordan, has truly been a large part of improving the aesthetics in the town. With help once again from the Cherokee Nation, the splash pad should be constructed and ready to go for the kiddos by June 2022 — just in time for summer.

The splash pad will be located directly next to the new, playground equipment off OK-16. Town public works crews are currently breaking up the ground so a construction company can come in and do the work.

Longtime Okay resident and town board member Jerry O’Bannon has been a strong supporter of the park. He’s thrilled the town is getting a splash pad, but if you know Jerry, he’s never afraid to tell it like it is.

“We have to be watchful of the water,” he said, knowing full well it could get expensive if water consumption isn’t monitored closely. “I’m suggesting we put a donation box on people’s water bills.”

Nothing is set and stone as of yet, but it could very well be a conversation at upcoming town hall business meetings. Plus with all of the available controls, city controls can set time limits on the water so it’s not running continuously. The splash water will be fresh, not recycled.

The history of the park goes back to a day when a man by the last name of Childress — town leaders couldn’t remember his first name — bought an abundance of land in Okay in the mid-20th century, O’Bannon reminisced. When Childress died, he gave the parcels of land to his children, which eventually ended up back in the hands of Okay. In return, Okay town leaders sold the majority of the lots and used the money to purchase playground equipment in 2018.

Let’s just say that playground equipment was anything but sturdy. It was made of cedar wood and lasted approximately three years before it became worn out, and possibly dangerous for the kids.

They were back at square one. Anyone knows a successful town or city needs a decent park for families.

As O’Bannon, Randell and others were working tirelessly on grant applications for new park equipment, a large ARPA check showed up in the town hall mailbox. It was in the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic after all. On top of ARPA, the Cherokee Nation stepped up with funds, as well.

“If it wasn’t for ARPA and the Cherokee Nation, we’d have nothing,” O’Bannon said.

It was a team effort to get park improvements in Okay from Sherry Reynolds, town clerk, town board members and the many residents who, for years, had envisioned a stellar park for kids to run around and family to gather. It’s finally happening.

