Tow Boat US Fort Gibson joins Wagoner Chamber

Tow Boat US Fort Gibson will do whatever it takes to help you in a boating emergency while on the water.

They offer 24-7 vessel towing, jumpstarts, fuel deliveries, salvage, recovery, and un-groundings for $99, according to their website. They also recently got away from the water for a bit this week to become official members of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.

Boaters must have an active membership before they can come to do water assistance. For details and packages, give them a call at call 918-244-2206.

