 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tow Boat US Fort Gibson joins Wagoner Chamber

  • 0
Tow Boat US Fort Gibson

They also recently got away from the water for a bit this week to become official members of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.

 Courtesy: Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce

Tow Boat US Fort Gibson will do whatever it takes to help you in a boating emergency while on the water.

They offer 24-7 vessel towing, jumpstarts, fuel deliveries, salvage, recovery, and un-groundings for $99, according to their website. They also recently got away from the water for a bit this week to become official members of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.

Boaters must have an active membership before they can come to do water assistance. For details and packages, give them a call at call 918-244-2206.

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Wagoner County American-Tribune Editor

I am the editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert