Total of 16 Wagoner County FFA students to receive State FFA Degrees in April

They must also have productively invested at least $2,000 in SAE assets, savings accounts or checking accounts on December 31 of the school year the application is submitted and have a minimum equity in agricultural investments of $2,000.

Seniors must also have demonstrated their leadership ability by performing ten parliamentary procedure activities, giving a six-minute speech and serving as an officer, chairman, or active member of a major committee. Requirements also state that seniors must have participated in the planning and completion of the chapter program of activities and represent the local FFA chapter in a minimum of 20 different FFA activities above the chapter level.

Requirements also state that seniors must maintain a 2.0 GPA and a 3.0 GPA in agricultural coursework, as well as provide three letters of recommendation covering their character, agricultural experience program, leadership, and cooperation in chapter and community activities.

All candidates applying for the State FFA Degree are also required to submit either an Official FFA Scrapbook or an Official FFA Portfolio, which was evaluated by a committee of three to five agricultural education teachers at each Regional Meeting. A pass rating is required to receive the State FFA Degree.