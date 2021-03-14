Total of 16 Wagoner County FFA students to receive State FFA Degrees in April

A total of 16 Wagoner County students will receive their State FFA Degrees on Wednesday, April 28 at the Chesapeake Arena during the final general session of the 95th State FFA Convention.
Coweta’s recipients include Tyler Davis, Lindsey Kilgore, Brent Krumsiek, Chad Lawson, Jaylynn Peck, Cloe Penny, Melanie Shaw, Sierra Shipman, Rusty Treat and Coltin Turner. Madison Goeppinger was selected to also receive the State FFA Degree Academic Excellence Award.
Porter’s recipients are Hailee Fletcher and Brooklyn Spencer.
Wagoner’s recipients are McKenna Blair, Reagan Fulk and Kaci Murray.
To receive the State FFA Degree, FFA seniors must meet several criteria and requirements including having previously received the Chapter FFA Degree and being an active FFA member for at least two years at the time of receiving the State FFA Degree.
Seniors must also complete the equivalent of at least two years, or 360 hours, of systematic school instruction in agricultural education at or above the ninth-grade level, which includes a supervised agricultural experience program.
They must have an SAE earning of at least $2,000 delivered from the supervised agricultural experience program during the period of time the student is in Agricultural Education.
They must also have productively invested at least $2,000 in SAE assets, savings accounts or checking accounts on December 31 of the school year the application is submitted and have a minimum equity in agricultural investments of $2,000.
Seniors must also have demonstrated their leadership ability by performing ten parliamentary procedure activities, giving a six-minute speech and serving as an officer, chairman, or active member of a major committee. Requirements also state that seniors must have participated in the planning and completion of the chapter program of activities and represent the local FFA chapter in a minimum of 20 different FFA activities above the chapter level.
Requirements also state that seniors must maintain a 2.0 GPA and a 3.0 GPA in agricultural coursework, as well as provide three letters of recommendation covering their character, agricultural experience program, leadership, and cooperation in chapter and community activities.
All candidates applying for the State FFA Degree are also required to submit either an Official FFA Scrapbook or an Official FFA Portfolio, which was evaluated by a committee of three to five agricultural education teachers at each Regional Meeting. A pass rating is required to receive the State FFA Degree.
A total of 25 hours must also be completed within at least two different community service activities.
No candidate is allowed to receive their State FFA Degree if their application contains more than ten errors.
Editor's note: Not all degree recipients previously submitted a photo.