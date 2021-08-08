Toppers Neighborhood Watch Foundation working toward better, safer community

The Toppers Neighborhood Watch group is much more than your average neighborhood watch group keeping an eye out for the bad guys: the 29-member group wants to unite the community of Toppers and make sure everyone feels safe.
“We take care of the community. We don’t just drive and help watch the neighborhoods. We have taken it to the next level,” said Coordinator Virginia Deckard.
Last year, they hosted a Halloween party with over 700 children and a spook house. They also had an Easter egg hunt and Fourth of July party. It was all volunteer-based.
This year — it will be at the Clint Cagle Memorial Arena with plans to be even bigger, Deckard said.
Toppers is an unincorporated community in Wagoner County, east of Wagoner near Ft. Gibson Lake.
The non-profit formed in Feb. 22, 2020 after Deckard said she had a scare while doing laundry at her home in Toppers.
“I had a peeping Tom come up to my window watching me and it absolutely scared me to death,” Deckard said.
She called the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office the next day and asked for recommendations to get activity like that stopped in the community. Sheriff Chris Elliott recommended the community start a neighborhood watch group, and the rest was history.
Their relationship with the sheriff’s office has been nothing short of strong, Deckard said. She encourages anyone in the Toppers community to call in suspicious activity whenever they see it. She, and others, will also call out one another for driving too fast.
“It’s made it hard for the bad guys to come out here and do their stuff. We’ve run a lot of the problems away,” she said.
The group meets the second Wednesday of every month at the Clint Cage Memorial Arena pavilion. It starts at 6:30 p.m.
Community building is a big part of the non-profit’s mission. Their long-term goals include cleaning up the community and raising enough money to build a community center in Toppers.
The group is currently in the process of applying for grants to help their goals come to fruition.
Although they are devoted to Toppers, Deckard said the group still wants to be involved in Wagoner’s happenings. The group became members of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce July 30.
“We want to be involved with not just our community but things that go on in the city, as well. We’re still part of Wagoner and we want to contribute to them, as well,” Deckard said.
Organizers are planning a music festival at the rodeo arena, Aug. 28. There will be four bands playing throughout the day, followed by a car and bike show toward the front of the arena grounds. There will also be a “kid’s area” in the back, with a bounce castle, face-painting and a corn hole tournament.