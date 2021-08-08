Toppers Neighborhood Watch Foundation working toward better, safer community

Their relationship with the sheriff’s office has been nothing short of strong, Deckard said. She encourages anyone in the Toppers community to call in suspicious activity whenever they see it. She, and others, will also call out one another for driving too fast.

“It’s made it hard for the bad guys to come out here and do their stuff. We’ve run a lot of the problems away,” she said.

The group meets the second Wednesday of every month at the Clint Cage Memorial Arena pavilion. It starts at 6:30 p.m.

Community building is a big part of the non-profit’s mission. Their long-term goals include cleaning up the community and raising enough money to build a community center in Toppers.

The group is currently in the process of applying for grants to help their goals come to fruition.

Although they are devoted to Toppers, Deckard said the group still wants to be involved in Wagoner’s happenings. The group became members of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce July 30.

“We want to be involved with not just our community but things that go on in the city, as well. We’re still part of Wagoner and we want to contribute to them, as well,” Deckard said.

Organizers are planning a music festival at the rodeo arena, Aug. 28. There will be four bands playing throughout the day, followed by a car and bike show toward the front of the arena grounds. There will also be a “kid’s area” in the back, with a bounce castle, face-painting and a corn hole tournament.

