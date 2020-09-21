Toppers gun range cleaned by WCSO, others

The Toppers gun range is clean once again. The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) did the two-day pick up of trash and spent shells in an effort to make the place usable again.

The cleanup was organized by Major Dustin Dorr with WCSO, Charlie Burns and Terri Garrett with CEEDC - Community Environment Enhancement and Development Corporation. The Department of Wildlife brought out a steer skid to help with the cleanup.

The Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone using the range to please take your trash with you and dispose of it properly.

“After deputies had completed cleaning up for the last two days, unknown individuals continue leaving their trash when they use the range,” a statement from the WCSO said. “Ensure that you dump any materials in the proper locations or take your trash with you.

“Let’s do our best to keep this clean for community use in the future. Failure to do so may result in the closing of the Range by officials.”

If you currently reside in Wagoner County District No. 2 you may dump some items in the Wagoner County District No. 2 dumpster on Southwest 15th street in Wagoner.