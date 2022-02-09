Tonix Vapors joins Wagoner Chamber

Tonix Vapors, at 316 S. Hayes Ave. Suite D, are officially members of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.

They have been locally owned and operated since July of 2020.

“We are here to help our customers live a healthier lifestyle. We offer low prices for high quality products. If we do not carry what you are looking for, we will special order anything to meet your vaping needs,” the owners said.

Tonix Vapors are open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday’s from 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are also available via Facebook, Google, and Yelp.