 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tonix Vapors joins Wagoner Chamber
0 Comments

Tonix Vapors joins Wagoner Chamber

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tonix Vapors

They have been locally owned and operated since July of 2020.

 Courtesy: Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce

Tonix Vapors, at 316 S. Hayes Ave. Suite D, are officially members of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce.

They have been locally owned and operated since July of 2020.

“We are here to help our customers live a healthier lifestyle. We offer low prices for high quality products. If we do not carry what you are looking for, we will special order anything to meet your vaping needs,” the owners said.

Tonix Vapors are open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday’s from 10:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are also available via Facebook, Google, and Yelp.

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wagoner EMS back under investigation
News

Wagoner EMS back under investigation

  • Updated

The Wagoner EMS Department is back under investigation after city councilors voted 5-2 to hire a public safety consultant to look into operations and management.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert