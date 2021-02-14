Todd Oliver delights at the Wagoner Civic Center, raises $2,800 for Tall Tails

“I'm glad that we're able to bring someone of his caliber to Wagoner, to be able to allow our community to experience that,” said Jason. “It's a pretty unique show and it's something that a person can watch over and over again. If we can just erase some of this feeling of everything working against us during this pandemic, just for a moment, and give people 90 minutes of opportunity to laugh smile and feel normal, that’s important.”

The Shipmans also chose to donate over $2,800 made from the show’s ticket sales to Tall Tails Bail Bondsmen for Dogs in Wagoner.

Tall Tails is a nonprofit, volunteer rescue helping homeless dogs at the Wagoner Animal Shelter. Since its inception, the organization has saved over 1,000 dogs and hosted numerous spay, neuter and vaccination clinics. In 2019, Tall Tales was named the Nonprofit of the Year by the Wagoner Chamber of Commerce.

For the Shipmans, donating the proceeds was just one more way to give back.

“Our dog Jane, who is like our daughter, actually came from Tall Tales and is a huge part of our lives,” said Anita. “I also volunteer with Tall Tales as well and foster dogs out of the animal shelter here in Wagoner, so we wanted to give back to that organization to help other animals.”