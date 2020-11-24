To honor for service: American Legion Memorial completed in Coweta

Walker said moving forward, if anyone from Coweta is killed in action, Bryson Memorials will make a gold star medallion that will adhere to the back of the American Legion Stone.

As commander of Post 226, Parrish said the American Legion 100th Centennial Memorial means a lot to him personally.

“I spent almost two years in Vietnam. To see what Coweta went through, it really makes you appreciate the small town and what they suffered, losing so many people,” he said. “This memorial gives you a sense of pride. You see what finally got accomplished, knowing how it started, evolved and finally came together.”

Walker, a 16-year military veteran, moved to Coweta from Muskogee several years ago and has a family brick commemorating four generations of Walkers who served in the military.

“I was always stateside. For people like Don (Parrish) who were deployed in conflict, there is just a whole other respect for them,” Walker said. “Being involved in this project is a way I can show my appreciation to them for what they’ve done.