To honor for service: American Legion Memorial completed in Coweta

On a quiet fall evening in downtown Coweta, day transitions into nightfall. A man in silhouette at the American Legion 100th Centennial Memorial quietly reads the names of veterans engraved on bricks in tribute to their service and sacrifice for their country.
For a brief moment in time, the visitor may have been reflecting on his own tour of duty, or that of a loved one whose name he saw. He may have thought back to one of his classmates who didn’t make it home from the war. He may have simply stopped to pray.
The memorial project, coordinated by Coweta American Legion Post 226, was two years in the making. The concept was first introduced in committee in October of 2018.
Ground was broken at the corner of Broadway and Pecan streets in front of Coweta City Hall in May of 2019 and the first stone was dedicated in a formal ceremony in mid-September that same year.
Exactly one year to the day after the stone was dedicated, brick pavers were installed. In the days that followed, plaques honoring Coweta’s two Medal of Honor recipients and the Coweta Eight were added.
Last, but not least, military emblems representing the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard and Space Force were placed on the memorial wall. The local memorial is the first in the country to bear the Space Force emblem.
The final product was completed just in time for Veterans Day 2020.
Post 226 Commander Don Parrish said the memorial designed to honor all veterans past, present and future has exceeded all of their expectations.
“Everyone thought it would look good, but coming together like it did … making the group decision to use black granite on the emblems just really sets it off,” Parrish noted.
The original American Legion 100th Centennial Memorial plans called for a project twice the size of what was built. But when cost estimates of $160,000 were announced, the post knew modifications were needed. In the end, the project was scaled down 50 percent.
“We didn’t have a choice. There is no way a post this size could raise $160,000 in that time,” Parrish admitted. “Looking at it now, it (scaling back) was a blessing in disguise. The original design was too big for that corner.”
Contractor Terry Voss with Bravo Construction worked with his vendors and the modified plans came to fruition at a cost less than projected.
“Without his help, I don’t think we could have done it at the cost we incurred,” Parrish noted.
Ever since the memorial was completed in November, words describing it on the American Legion Facebook page include “amazing”, “majestic”, “awesome” and “what a tribute to the city!”
“You see people there reading, especially at night when it’s lit up. It really sets it off,” the post commander commented.
The memorial project was not completed without a few bumps along the way, including concern voiced by a few regarding the placement of their bricks in the floor rather than the wall.
Legion officials reminded they were sold as brick pavers knowing that not all of the orders would fit on the wall.
To date, more than 200 single bricks and 59 double bricks have been sold and there is room to accommodate 800 in the entire project. Orders are filled in 30-brick increments so that shipping costs are free.
Mike Walker, who was heavily involved in the project, said what got to him emotionally was when the plaques designed by Bryson Memorials were installed on the wall.
“A couple of the families of Coweta’s Eight came up and said, “wow, finally!’ This really put the face on it and a little more history for people,” Walker said.
Coweta’s Eight refers to the eight young men who were killed in action during the Vietnam War. The Wagoner County community lost more men per capita in that conflict than any other community in the country.
Ernest Childers, one of two Medal of Honor recipients on the wall, was a member of Post 226.
Walker said moving forward, if anyone from Coweta is killed in action, Bryson Memorials will make a gold star medallion that will adhere to the back of the American Legion Stone.
As commander of Post 226, Parrish said the American Legion 100th Centennial Memorial means a lot to him personally.
“I spent almost two years in Vietnam. To see what Coweta went through, it really makes you appreciate the small town and what they suffered, losing so many people,” he said. “This memorial gives you a sense of pride. You see what finally got accomplished, knowing how it started, evolved and finally came together.”
Walker, a 16-year military veteran, moved to Coweta from Muskogee several years ago and has a family brick commemorating four generations of Walkers who served in the military.
“I was always stateside. For people like Don (Parrish) who were deployed in conflict, there is just a whole other respect for them,” Walker said. “Being involved in this project is a way I can show my appreciation to them for what they’ve done.
“We all have different stories, but we all have something in common,” he continued. “For the Vietnam veterans, this means so much more to them because it shows we as a country and a community are just now realizing the heartbreak they went through 50 years ago when they came home and the disrespect they had.
“This is to honor them – sometimes too late, but a special honor to just say thank you for your service and for what you’ve done for us.”
Veterans with bricks in the memorial served in World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Afghanistan, Iraq and even the Spanish-American War.
Maintenance of the American Legion 100th Centennial Memorial will be the responsibility of Post 226. Donations to help with maintenance will be welcomed.
