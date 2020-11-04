To honor for sacrifice: Local schools plan Veterans Day celebrations

In school buildings all across Wagoner County, students are putting together signs of support for veterans as they prepare to commemorate Veterans Day on November 11 in a unique, non-traditional way. They are moving their celebrations outdoors.
Wagoner Middle School Principal Jeremy Holmes said the annual Veterans Day Breakfast and Assembly at his school have been a tradition for more than a decade. With the ongoing pandemic, however, and the vulnerability of older individuals in large indoor group settings, the school decided to forego the event and plan a drive-through recognition instead.
The idea caught on and now all five Wagoner school sites will take part in the Nov. 11 celebration.
Community veterans are invited to line up in their vehicles near the show barn at Maple Park at 8 a.m. At 8:15 a.m., they will drive with police escort to the middle school parking lot where they will be greeted by students holding signs of gratitude and waving American flags.
“We want to recognize our veterans’ service to our country,” Holmes said. “We will have a sincere greeting, a hot cup of coffee to hand them through their car window and a special gift for each veteran in appreciation of their sacrifices.”
The principal encourages all WMS students to participate in the drive through along with their veterans, even if it is not their day to be on campus.
To community residents, Holmes said, “Please join us even if you do not have a student at WMS.”
From the middle school, the veterans will then drive by Wagoner High School, William R. Teague Elementary, Central Intermediate and Ellington Early Learning Center.
WMS’s annual veteran slide show will be posted on the school’s Facebook page.
Wednesday, Nov. 11 will also be a day for drive-through Veterans Day celebrations at all Coweta Public School locations including Coweta High School, Intermediate High School, Sloat Junior High, Mission IGC, Heritage IGC and Northwest, Central and Southside elementary schools.
“We want to celebrate our veterans on Veterans Day,” said CHS Leadership Class instructor Jami Holmes, who is coordinating the activity. “Veterans will stay in their cars and drive by each school where students and staff will be lined up outside holding signs and flags in your honor. Please honk and wave as we celebrate you on your special day!”
According to Holmes, veterans will meet at 9 a.m. in the Northwest Elementary parking lot at 26954 E. 131st St. School staff will be there to direct participants to the car line.
From there, veterans will be escorted by Coweta Police through the downtown Broadway District to Southside Elementary and Heritage IGC before going back downtown to Central Elementary. The motorcade will then travel to Sloat Junior High, Mission IGC, the I-High and Coweta High.
Along the entire route, residents are invited to step out of their homes and/or businesses and show their support for these men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
All veterans in and around Wagoner County are urged to participate in these drive-through events.
