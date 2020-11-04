To honor for sacrifice: Local schools plan Veterans Day celebrations

In school buildings all across Wagoner County, students are putting together signs of support for veterans as they prepare to commemorate Veterans Day on November 11 in a unique, non-traditional way. They are moving their celebrations outdoors.

Wagoner Middle School Principal Jeremy Holmes said the annual Veterans Day Breakfast and Assembly at his school have been a tradition for more than a decade. With the ongoing pandemic, however, and the vulnerability of older individuals in large indoor group settings, the school decided to forego the event and plan a drive-through recognition instead.

The idea caught on and now all five Wagoner school sites will take part in the Nov. 11 celebration.

Community veterans are invited to line up in their vehicles near the show barn at Maple Park at 8 a.m. At 8:15 a.m., they will drive with police escort to the middle school parking lot where they will be greeted by students holding signs of gratitude and waving American flags.

“We want to recognize our veterans’ service to our country,” Holmes said. “We will have a sincere greeting, a hot cup of coffee to hand them through their car window and a special gift for each veteran in appreciation of their sacrifices.”