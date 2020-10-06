Title 1 meetings planned Oct. 12 for Wagoner Public Schools

Title 1 meetings scheduled

Administrators at all five Wagoner Public School sites will hold a Title 1 meeting Monday, Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. at their respective locations. The purpose of the meetings is to discuss the use of Title 1 funding for the 2020-2021 school year.

Such funding, according to the U.S. Department of Education, is to ensure that all children have a fair, equal and significant opportunity to obtain a high quality education and reach — at minimum — proficiency on challenging state academic achievement standards and state academic assessments.

The meeting at Ellington Early Learning Center will be held in the pre-kindergarten gymnasium while the Teague Elementary meeting will take place in the WRT Café. The Central Intermediate School session will be held in the library.

The middle school meeting will be held in the media center while the high school session will take place in the Performing Arts Center.

School officials say wearing masks is mandatory.

All parents of students attending the Wagoner Public Schools are invited and encouraged to attend. For more information, call Stephanie Fleming at 918-485-3692.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.