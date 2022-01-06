Three Wagoner County students named to Harding University Dean's list

Three Wagoner County students are among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean's list for grades achieved during the fall 2021 semester.

Sophomore Anna Grace Langdon, of Coweta, made the dean’s list. She is studying communication sciences and disorders.

Two Wagoner County Broken Arrow students also made the dean’s list, including Bailey Ogle and Allison Babitzke.

Ogle is a freshmen studying Elementary Education.

Babitzke is a junior studying Child Life.

Harding University is a private Christian, Liberal Arts University located in Searcy, Ark. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state.