Threat not valid at Wagoner Public Schools Thursday

A recent threat making its way around students’ social media accounts at Wagoner Public Schools was confirmed to be not valid by the Wagoner Police Department on Thursday.

Despite the non-credible threat, a heavier-than-normal police presence will be at WPS throughout the day Thursday, school administration said.

“Please know that our law enforcement has literally worked through the night to ensure that WPS students can safely attend classes today, and that if this threat is valid for other districts, that the proper local law enforcement agencies are notified,” the district further said in a Facebook post to the public.

Upon further investigation, the district said the social media threat has been shared by students in other states.

A copy of the public post to students, parents, teachers and staff can be found here:

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.