Thousands cast early ballots in General Election vote

For three straight days, thousands of Wagoner County residents stood in line at two polling precincts to cast General Election ballots during early voting opportunities Oct. 29-31.

Election Board Secretary Samantha Call said a total of 6,371 votes were cast Thursday through Saturday at either the Wagoner County Election Board Office in Wagoner or at Heritage United Methodist Church in Broken Arrow.

Some 2,311 of those votes came on the first day. While lines moved steadily, there was about an hour wait time in Broken Arrow. The line was a bit shorter in Wagoner.

Another 2,569 voters cast ballots on Friday.

Also on Friday, Call said 4,074 absentee ballots had been received by her office.

“Thank you to everyone that voted early!” Call exclaimed.

Voters appeared to be pleased with the opportunity to vote early in this all-important election.

Dana Thomas and her husband, Jeff, voted Thursday morning at the election board office.

“It was cold and raining, but that did not stop us,” Thomas said. “We arrived around 9:30 a.m. and were done around 10 a.m. It was very quick, safe and an organized process. Now to sit back and see what happens.”