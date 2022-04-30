Third student serves as for page for Sen. Kim David

Senior Josiah Belyeu, a home-schooled student from Wagoner, has completed a week of service as a page for Sen. Kim David, R-Porter. Belyeu served at the Capitol during the 12th week of session from April 25-28.

Pages serve vital functions during the busy legislative session, attending Senate committee meetings and daily sessions of the full Senate. The group toured the Oklahoma History Center, the newly renovated state Capitol, and met with Gov. Kevin Stitt and Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat.

The pages also participated in a mock legislative committee meeting along with a floor session, called Pageville, where they got first-hand experience presenting and debating current bills from this legislative session.

Belyeu is active in his church youth group. After high school, he plans to attend Oral Roberts University and study business law.

Belyeu joins Brekka Watkins and Maci Dorr, seniors at Wagoner High School, as pages for Sen. David in 2022.