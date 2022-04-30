 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Third student serves as for page for Sen. Kim David

  • 0
Josiah Belyeu

Sen. Kim David, R-Porter, joins home-schooled senior, Josiah Belyeu, who served as a page for the Senate during the 12th week of the legislative session from April 25-28.

 Justin Ayer

Senior Josiah Belyeu, a home-schooled student from Wagoner, has completed a week of service as a page for Sen. Kim David, R-Porter. Belyeu served at the Capitol during the 12th week of session from April 25-28.

Pages serve vital functions during the busy legislative session, attending Senate committee meetings and daily sessions of the full Senate. The group toured the Oklahoma History Center, the newly renovated state Capitol, and met with Gov. Kevin Stitt and Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat.

The pages also participated in a mock legislative committee meeting along with a floor session, called Pageville, where they got first-hand experience presenting and debating current bills from this legislative session.

Belyeu is active in his church youth group. After high school, he plans to attend Oral Roberts University and study business law.

Belyeu joins Brekka Watkins and Maci Dorr, seniors at Wagoner High School, as pages for Sen. David in 2022.

news@wagonercountyat.com

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hanson brother tours Wagoner History Center

Hanson brother tours Wagoner History Center

In honor of the late-great musician Leon Russell, and his birthday on April 2, Taylor Hanson from the Grammy nominated pop rock band, Hanson, got an incentive from country impresario, Jim Halsey, to visit the Wagoner History Center.

Redistricting to affect Wagoner County voters

Redistricting to affect Wagoner County voters

Mandatory redistricting efforts have caused some precinct boundaries to change in Wagoner County. As a result, some voters will be assigned to new polling places, according to the Wagoner County Election Board. Here is the list.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert