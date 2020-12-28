Thinking Out Loud: Unwrapping a new you for 2021

A large number of people do not really know their potential until much later in life when they are less energetic and father time has passed. The least you can do is live a more fulfilled life!
Choose to learn to unwrap yourself enough so that you know what you are gifted in or discover your gifts so you can work within them.
Life can be hectic, making it harder for people to even perceive who they really are and what their talents are. The truth is that everyone has talents. Unless you keenly listen to your inner self, it can be very hard to discover what talents you possess. It is for this reason that some do not discover this until much later in life.
Discovering your gifts! You really can't discover what you are all about until you take time to concentrate on yourself. This is not self-interest, it is self-awareness. One of the best ways of starting the process is by maintaining your spirituality.
A close relationship with God transforms you in an amazing way and you start realizing what your gifts are. While you continue sustaining your relationship with God, you should try and spend some considerable amount of time serving others. This is a great way of helping you identify your gifts.
Through socializing and taking part in group projects and tasks, you easily get to know what you can do best. People around you can also help you know what you are good at, thereby helping you discover something you didn't realize before.
The most important stage of unwrapping the gift of you is listening to your soul. Your full potential is hidden in your soul. When you pay attention, you will easily realize what you love and what you do not like as much.
Remember, gifts are not only things you can do with your hands such as cooking and crafting. They extend to those things that are not tangible and can only be expressed by giving and coming up with ideas.
To start the process, concentrate on your distinctive traits. What qualities do you have? What are your values in life? What do you love doing? What appeals most to you? What areas of life do you find interesting? These are all questions that can help you identify the type of person you are, your likes and dislikes are and your strengths and weaknesses. When you know your strengths, create a strategy to maximize them and discover opportunities they bring your way.
When you realize what areas you are gifted in, work on perfecting them so that you can use those gifts thus renewing yourself.
The unwrapping of your gifts leads to newness that in turn changes the purpose and course in life. Love, accept and discover yourself and you will experience great changes in your life.