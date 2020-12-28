Thinking Out Loud: Unwrapping a new you for 2021

A large number of people do not really know their potential until much later in life when they are less energetic and father time has passed. The least you can do is live a more fulfilled life!

Choose to learn to unwrap yourself enough so that you know what you are gifted in or discover your gifts so you can work within them.

Life can be hectic, making it harder for people to even perceive who they really are and what their talents are. The truth is that everyone has talents. Unless you keenly listen to your inner self, it can be very hard to discover what talents you possess. It is for this reason that some do not discover this until much later in life.

Discovering your gifts! You really can't discover what you are all about until you take time to concentrate on yourself. This is not self-interest, it is self-awareness. One of the best ways of starting the process is by maintaining your spirituality.

A close relationship with God transforms you in an amazing way and you start realizing what your gifts are. While you continue sustaining your relationship with God, you should try and spend some considerable amount of time serving others. This is a great way of helping you identify your gifts.