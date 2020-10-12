Thinking Out Loud: May I introduce you to …

When he was healthy, he could fill a doorway with his frame and the room with his booming voice. Now, so ill, the sores had more places to penetrate and he spoke lightly, trying not to move.

The greatest joys, as well as the pains and sufferings of life, involve all of mankind regardless of their prestige. Many people will pass through life upon a sick bed and battle the forces of disease, yet they will suffer and die like everyone else. Death is no respecter of a person!

Do not be impressed with the overflowing funerals, nor about the price of the casket because no one is greater than another in the grave. All meet on common ground in death.

Even though this was a great man, he had a significant problem. He was as great as the world could make him, but nobody wanted to be him. He was a great man with a diseased body, caught in the grip of an inescapable dilemma. This great man was without a solution and was reduced to physical rubble.

No one wanted to either see or care for this man in his decline toward death. They only wanted to remember the “great man.”