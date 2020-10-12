Thinking Out Loud: May I introduce you to …

May I introduce you to the man was of renowned status. He held a prominent place in society and was honored among men. Those who knew him set him on a pedestal and considered him a mighty man of valor.
He had the approval and backing of his community to do good works within the municipality, but when it came to his own health, he was a very sick man. His body was inflamed with unsightly sores that caused fevers and pain – and it just got worse. He sought to be healed.
The man was wealthy and could pay whatever it cost for his health to be restored. Health became more important than dollars and cents.
When one is sick, an investment of untold fortune would quickly be given to get well. Sickness and disease gnaw at the human spirit and tortures the mind.
As a Hospice chaplain, I have witnessed people so sick that death would have been a welcome alternative. I cannot forget the mind-stunning question posed to me by a patient long before his suffering body eventually submitted to its fate: "Why can't I die?”
This great man was suffering under the burden of a loathsome disease, which made him a drain to himself and, no doubt, to those he paid to aid him. He sought a cure.
It is important to stress that he was a big man: a renowned man, a great man, but somehow being big did not excuse him from this awful condition. In fact, it made it worse.
When he was healthy, he could fill a doorway with his frame and the room with his booming voice. Now, so ill, the sores had more places to penetrate and he spoke lightly, trying not to move.
The greatest joys, as well as the pains and sufferings of life, involve all of mankind regardless of their prestige. Many people will pass through life upon a sick bed and battle the forces of disease, yet they will suffer and die like everyone else. Death is no respecter of a person!
Do not be impressed with the overflowing funerals, nor about the price of the casket because no one is greater than another in the grave. All meet on common ground in death.
Even though this was a great man, he had a significant problem. He was as great as the world could make him, but nobody wanted to be him. He was a great man with a diseased body, caught in the grip of an inescapable dilemma. This great man was without a solution and was reduced to physical rubble.
No one wanted to either see or care for this man in his decline toward death. They only wanted to remember the “great man.”
No man's greatness, honor, riches, education, victory or whatever can set him out of the reach of tragedy within the human experience of death. Sickness and disease have a way of reducing all humanity to a collective entity.
The decline toward death causes all to have the body of one – seeking clarity to that end.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!