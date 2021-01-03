Thinking Out Loud: Happy new year! What a year 2020 was!

Was 2020 a crazy year for you? It was for me! I am looking forward to 2021 with hopeful anticipation, eager to explore new opportunities.

Many feel inspired this time of year. They are ready to make changes in their lives and let go of those things that have held them back. They want to grow into a fuller expression of their best self.

If this is you, you're already motivated and on your way. But for some, this time of year only brings more pain.

Maybe you've had a year that has been tough, filled with struggle, stress, hardship, defeat and loss. You may have lost hope, given up or resigned yourself to an unhappy existence. If so, this article is for you.

As a Hospice chaplain, I talk with many people who want to feel happier. They know they aren't happy now, but aren't quite sure how to experience it more. Happiness, fulfillment and joy are not things that happen to you - they come from within. It is a choice, a way of being totally in the moment, choosing to find elements in your everyday life to enjoy.

How do you do that? It helps if you know what types of situations or environments are most pleasing to you. If you don't know yet, then it's definitely time to find out.