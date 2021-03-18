The Spot Style Shop joins Wagoner Chamber of Commerce

The Spot Style Shop has recently joined the Wagoner Chamber of Commerce.

The Spot Style Shop has proudly served the Wagoner and surrounding communities for over 60 years.

Located in the heart of downtown Wagoner, The Spot was originally established in 1948 under the ownership of Quinton Still as a full-service barber shop.

Still’s son-in-law Jim Gladden then came to Wagoner in 1957 and started working for Still as a barber in the shop. In 1958 Gladden purchased half ownership and in 1970, he would purchase the other half and make himself the sole owner.

In 1972 Gladden made the decision to relocate The Spot to 218 E. Cherokee St., which is where the business remains today.

The move also brought about new changes to the business including adding a full-service beauty salon in 1974.

The Spot operates as a full-service barber shop and beauty salon to this day, with Gladden still at the helm as owner and one of two of the shop’s barbers.

Since 2012 Gladden has also welcomed in fellow barber Ryane Murphy, who has also taken over business operations since 2019.