The ‘Snyder’s’ save taekwondo from leaving Wagoner

Daniel and Bri Snyder, along with their three daughters, live and breathe taekwondo — and the last thing they wanted to see were students being left out in Wagoner.

After hearing that Owner Master Vann was about ready to retire, the Snyder’s stepped in and saved the studio, formerly known as Vann Taekwondo, from shutting down for good. They combined their Muskogee taekwondo studio, Geomi Taekwondo, and brought it to Wagoner.

The Snyder’s, along with a handful of their students, had an official ribbon cutting with the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce on Aug. 19.

“We didn’t want to leave the kids hanging high and dry,” Daniel said.

The Snyder’s said Master Vann has always been good to them, and it was the least they could do.

They have been doing taekwondo for years — and said “it’s all we talk about.”

Geomi Taekwondo is located at 404 W. Cherokee St. in Wagoner. It’s available for children, teens and adults.

