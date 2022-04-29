The Look: Coweta native cutting her way to Nashville haircutting contest

If you asked Rachael Taylor if she ever thought she’d be cutting hair as an adult, she’d think you were out of your mind. Cutting hair all day long and making subpar money was not her vision, she thought. However, her thoughts proved to be incredibly wrong.

After endlessly being told by her mother to go to hairdressing school, Taylor eventually gave it a shot after a quick stint in nursing. She fell in love with it — thanks mom — and now she is about to compete in a national haircutting contest vying for best hairstylist in the nation through Sport Clips’ “The Look” Contest.

Taylor, from Coweta, is a mom, part time cheer coach and hairstylist at Sport Clips of Broken Arrow. Sports Clips has stores in all 50 states, and Canada. Taylor has always been a public servant at heart — helping people and making them feel better. She will be forever grateful for Sport Clips, since they took her in with open arms and guided her with very limited confidence and experience in the beginning.

Taylor decided she ought to enter into her company’s national hairdressing contest after only four years in the profession. “The Look” contest begins with a state round. Hairdressers send in a before and after photo of a specific haircut they've made up to qualified judges based on a theme. This year's hairstyling theme was ‘music.’

Taylor’s music theme picture consisted of a young male — her boyfriend — with brown semi-short hair. She transformed his hair into a music masterpiece, with blue, gelled comb-over spikes and a tight fade. She even took the razer to his eyebrow to capture the punk rock look. The picture speaks for itself.

“People told me to go all out with an eighties rock style look, and I’m like, none of my clients have that look, and that’s not my genre of my music,” Taylor said. “Instead I picked a person and tried to make them look like they were on center stage — what I think they should look like.”

Turns out, her vision was captivating enough for the judges to vote her in as Best in Oklahoma. That is the only time somebody won Best in the State out of 11 locations in Oklahoma.

Next up: regionals.

Taylor got to use that same picture and submit it to the next round of judges. The only difference this time was that regionals consist of hairstylists from all over 13 states. That's a lot of people to say the least. She won first place in that round, too.

Last but not least: the finals

Taylor is getting an all-expenses paid trip to Nashville to cut hair live in front of a new panel of professional judges on Tuesday, May 3. The event will be taped and shown on a platform at a later date. She is one of only six hair stylists, in the U.S. and Canada, to make it to the final round.

“I’ve never done hair in front of an audience before. This is so surreal,” she said. “All of those judges work in the industry, so they know how to cut hair. They want to see you do it your own way.”

Taylor will be joined by competing hairstylists from New Mexico, Tennessee, Texas, Michigan and Ontario, Canada. It will be a blind cut, meaning that the stylists will not know whose hair they will be cutting until the day of.

Taylor's accolades have been recognized by the owners of the company, and she's received a handful of gifts and congratulatory remarks unlike anything she's ever imagined. But there’s no one more proud than her three kids. In fact, Taylor’s daughters brag about her by saying, “My mom cuts hair, and she is the best in the nation!” to all of their friends.

Taylor would be known to respond to her kids by providing a life lesson: “Trying is the first, most important step.”

This article will be updated with Taylor’s results.

