The future of Wagoner’s Katy Depot: make a 501(c)(3)

“We really want to revisit the public space and gain the momentum back that we had six years ago,” Jones said.

Jones said establishing a 501(c)(3), or public space, is something that should have been done about a year ago, but due to the absence of a full-time city planner prior to Moore’s arrival, it got put under the shuffle.

Even the Union Pacific Railroad are partners with the city every step of the way to help the Depot become part of a public space, Jones said.

Let’s rewind for a second. What’s so historic about it?

Mayor Jones would be the first to say that Wagoner would not be the city it is today without the Katy Depot. It was built in 1896 — the same year Wagoner became the first incorporated city in Indian Territory. The first inhabitants of Wagoner walked the threshold of that depot coming from all directions.

It’s documented that the 26th U.S. President, Theodore D. Roosevelt, spoke from the platform of the train along Cherokee Street at the turn of the 20th century. According to Wagoner Historian Shirle Lamb in her book, “Wagoner…from the beginning,” Roosevelt is pointing to the crowd and recognizing one of his “Rough Riders.”

The history can go on for pages.