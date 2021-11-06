The future of Wagoner’s Katy Depot: make a 501(c)(3)

Now that a $25,000 city-funded and council-approved roof is intact at Wagoner’s historic Katy Depot, it leaves the million dollar question: What’s next?
Then, there are some people who simply want to know: Why continue paying for it in the first place?
Let’s start with something straight: Nobody knows how much it’s going to cost to restore the Depot to the exact dollar, coupled with the conceptual plan to make it a green space for families to enjoy.
However, city leaders know there are other outlets available to help offset the costs.
To some, it may seem like a never-ending money pit. But to Wagoner City Planner Doug Moore, it’s the start of something necessary.
“Quality of life is the best economic improvement tool you have as a city,” Moore said. “This project will not only provide quality of life, but it will give people a sense of place in our community.”
Since Moore was appointed Wagoner City Planner on Aug. 2, 2021, he’s already had numerous conversations with Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones and others about starting a 501 (c)(3) organization, i.e. a nonprofit charitable organization, for public spaces pertaining to the Depot project.
It would allow for big and small community space grants to be applied for. Private donors can also play a role. It could even be a vehicle for high matching grants, like 90/10 or 80/20 matches.
“There are funding opportunities out there that aren’t available for municipalities, but are available for 501c’s,” Mayor Jones added. “There are also several large businesses in the Oklahoma area and beyond our state that are interested in reclaiming this historical building.”
A 501(c)(3), or Public Space, could also be a funding mechanism for additional projects, like the Carnegie Library or the Wagoner Historical Museum, Moore said. It's not just for the Depot project.
In the minds of Moore and Jones, it would be a prime outlet for additional funds to be generated.
The Public Space would be named something like, “Friends of the Depot” or “Friends of Wagoner’s Public Spaces.”
“We really want to revisit the public space and gain the momentum back that we had six years ago,” Jones said.
Jones said establishing a 501(c)(3), or public space, is something that should have been done about a year ago, but due to the absence of a full-time city planner prior to Moore’s arrival, it got put under the shuffle.
Even the Union Pacific Railroad are partners with the city every step of the way to help the Depot become part of a public space, Jones said.
Let’s rewind for a second. What’s so historic about it?
Mayor Jones would be the first to say that Wagoner would not be the city it is today without the Katy Depot. It was built in 1896 — the same year Wagoner became the first incorporated city in Indian Territory. The first inhabitants of Wagoner walked the threshold of that depot coming from all directions.
It’s documented that the 26th U.S. President, Theodore D. Roosevelt, spoke from the platform of the train along Cherokee Street at the turn of the 20th century. According to Wagoner Historian Shirle Lamb in her book, “Wagoner…from the beginning,” Roosevelt is pointing to the crowd and recognizing one of his “Rough Riders.”
The history can go on for pages.
Despite its historical significance, a multitude of people in Wagoner have consistently been against the project, including City Councilors Patrick Sampson and Gayla Wright. It wouldn’t be uncommon to see Wagoner residents speak negatively about the Depot on social media — and the resources that are being used to rejuvenate it on any given day.
It’s why Moore would be first in line to say that public awareness needs to increase. Maybe it takes a rendering sign to be posted by the Depot along the land it sits on, he said. Or perhaps there needs to be more public forums to initiate information gathering and sharing.
Moore also encourages people to take a close look at some other cities, and the work they have done with their depots. For instance, Muskogee’s downtown area is considered the “Muskogee Depot District.” Depot Green is a public green space where concerts and vendors are often set up. To some, it became a form of a “downtown renewal.”
Last month, a Route 66 train depot opened in west Tulsa, serving as both a museum and event center.
Get involved
Currently, Moore and Jones are looking to find people willing to serve as board members of the Wagoner Depot public space. All of this will have to be approved by the City Council to be effective.
If, and when, the board for the Wagoner Depot public space is approved, it will allow for public input from the community, Jones said. The goal would be to host public forums in the community so board members can share their visions for the Depot. It will also give the community an opportunity to voice their opinions, and make recommendations or tweaks to the Depot comprehensive plan recommended by the board.
If you are interested in becoming a board member, or would like to get involved with the Depot comprehensive plan, email mayor@wagonerok.org.
"People aren't going to move to Wagoner unless there's good quality of life, with a beautiful, clean and vibrant downtown. That's key," Moore said. "That's what this project will help do for our downtown area."