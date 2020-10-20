The Firebrand joins Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce

The newest member of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce is passionate about helping businesses and individuals market themselves to be successful.

The Firebrand is a content creation company in Wagoner owned by Marvin and Ashley Brown. The company offers photography, videography and a full-service web program that includes website design, hosting and management.

The business got its start in 2018 under the name Skyward Advertising. As it developed, work extended well beyond just photography and advertising. As a result, the Browns adjusted their business model to encompass so much more.

“The Firebrand is part of who I am. I like to create things,” Marvin Brown explained. “The photography is what drew me in, but I saw businesses who needed content and web design. We will create content for your business with personal branding.”

Brown said firebrand is defined as someone who is passionate about a particular cause and who typically incites change.

“As an entrepreneur, I want to help others find the firebrand in themselves – to find their passionate side and use it to make change in the world,” he continued. “That is what sets me apart from others – a passion to create change in the world with branding.