The Firebrand joins Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce

The newest member of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce is passionate about helping businesses and individuals market themselves to be successful.
The Firebrand is a content creation company in Wagoner owned by Marvin and Ashley Brown. The company offers photography, videography and a full-service web program that includes website design, hosting and management.
The business got its start in 2018 under the name Skyward Advertising. As it developed, work extended well beyond just photography and advertising. As a result, the Browns adjusted their business model to encompass so much more.
“The Firebrand is part of who I am. I like to create things,” Marvin Brown explained. “The photography is what drew me in, but I saw businesses who needed content and web design. We will create content for your business with personal branding.”
Brown said firebrand is defined as someone who is passionate about a particular cause and who typically incites change.
“As an entrepreneur, I want to help others find the firebrand in themselves – to find their passionate side and use it to make change in the world,” he continued. “That is what sets me apart from others – a passion to create change in the world with branding.
“If there is a business that needs content, I want to be the go-to person. I have no cookie-cutter approach. It’s about being creative and what a business needs. I’m set up with the tools to accomplish that, including 360-degree photography.’
Ashley Brown said she is most excited about what lies ahead for their company.
“As our business grows, we get to see other people succeed – in Wagoner and in other locations,” she said. “To see Wagoner grow is important to us. If we get to be a part of it, then that will be something to be proud of and stand on.”
The Browns say they support the Wagoner Chamber and the work it does in the community. They are proud to be a new member of the business organization and take part in networking opportunities.
“We know business is not a standalone thing. Relationships are a huge part of business,” Ashley said.
The Firebrand is a home based business and has a current client base in Broken Arrow, Tulsa, Coweta, Pryor, Wagoner and Muskogee. The Browns are available for services Monday through Friday by appointment only.
For more information, call Marvin at 918-680-0022, go online to www.the-firebrand.com or see @firebrandcontent on Facebook.
