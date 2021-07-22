‘The Firebrand’ expands creative outreach to Coweta

Marvin Brown loves creativity – so when he decided to take the plunge and start his own business, “The Firebrand,” his visions became a reality for others in the community.

“The Firebrand” is a website design, photography and videography business based out of Wagoner, Marvin’s home-town. He focuses mostly on businesses trying to find the “fire brand” in themselves – people who are passionate about their own ventures.

If your business could use some colorful, eye-popping touch-ups on a website, The Brown’s got you covered. If you’re looking to enhance your brand with state-of-the-art photography and /or videography, the Brown’s can get it done.

“It’s definitely a representation of who I am as a person,” Marvin said.

“The Firebrand” joined the Coweta Chamber of Commerce for an official ribbon-cutting Wednesday, July 21.

Marvin dove into photography about 2.5 years ago, completely self-taught. He always knew he had a passion for it, but it wasn’t until a local relator reached out to him and pushed him to take it to the next level.