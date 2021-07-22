‘The Firebrand’ expands creative outreach to Coweta

Marvin Brown loves creativity – so when he decided to take the plunge and start his own business, “The Firebrand,” his visions became a reality for others in the community.
“The Firebrand” is a website design, photography and videography business based out of Wagoner, Marvin’s home-town. He focuses mostly on businesses trying to find the “fire brand” in themselves – people who are passionate about their own ventures.
If your business could use some colorful, eye-popping touch-ups on a website, The Brown’s got you covered. If you’re looking to enhance your brand with state-of-the-art photography and /or videography, the Brown’s can get it done.
“It’s definitely a representation of who I am as a person,” Marvin said.
“The Firebrand” joined the Coweta Chamber of Commerce for an official ribbon-cutting Wednesday, July 21.
Marvin dove into photography about 2.5 years ago, completely self-taught. He always knew he had a passion for it, but it wasn’t until a local relator reached out to him and pushed him to take it to the next level.
Originally an Arvest bank employee, Marvin said he contacted a handful of local relators in town and asked if there was a need for real-estate photography. It wasn’t long before one realtor got back with him and said there was – and he bought a camera the next day.
From that point forward, his skills developed from real estate photography to content creation for businesses: web design, photography and videography.
From there, he brought his wife, Ashley, on board and she too developed the same passions for content creation as her husband.
“It was like a lightbulb one day,” Ashley said. “He’s great at it – and obviously I have a really good teacher.”
Since “The Firebrand” took off about a year ago, the Marvin’s have made drone galleries for events like “Summerfest” in Wagoner, web-site design enhancements for businesses, like “Fort Gibson Storage,” and even spearheaded Wagoner’s HGTV video submission for the Home Town Take Over.
The Marvin’s are certified drone pilots so businesses can expect aerial shots if they’d like.
“The Firebrand” is based in Wagoner, but they will service all of northeast Oklahoma. They can be reached at 918-680-0022, marvin@the-firebrand.com or on Twitter @firebrandcontent.